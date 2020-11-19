A local artist is boosting the annual Nights of Shelter campaign, by donating works of art to auction, with all proceeds benefiting Youth & Family Services Youth Shelter.
Artist, illustrator and veteran Amy Clements has been "an avid supporter of Youth & Family Services," according to a Youth & Family Services (YFS) press release.
Clements was honored with the Nights of Shelter award at the YFS 2020 annual gala for her "commitment to helping children and families in need," according to the press release.
Clements is involved with several projects at YFS, including Nights of Shelter, Project Santa and the YFS summer food drive. She also serves on the YFS Development Sub-Committee. Clements has donated 100% of the proceeds from her art sales since returning to Enid in 2018, after spending time in Scotland and England.
She refers to her style in colored pencil art as photo-realistic, with a focus on nature.
“I’m an illustrator at heart," Clements said. "I love science and details and my colored pencil work is very photo-realistic. I dabble in paintings as well; usually scenes of places I love, most recently Scotland.”
Clements credited Enid photographer Timothy Larson with the inspiration for one of her latest works, of an old-fashioned windmill set against an Oklahoma sunset.
YFS currently is providing a preview of the online art auction on the Youth & Family Services Facebook page. Bidding will open on Nov. 30, and the art then will be on display at DaVinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria at Willow Plaza.
Benefits of the auction will help YFS cover costs for the youth shelter. It costs YFS about $30 per child per night to run the shelter.
In addition to providing shelter, Youth & Family Services provides food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help youth "achieve ongoing safety and stability," according to the press release.
Over the past 11 years, YFS has provided 24,732 nights of safe shelter for area youth and young adults.
"With the help of the community, it is our hope to continue to provide shelter and offer services that help prevent youth homelessness," according to the press release.
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma is a 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible.
To learn more about Youth & Family Service’s “Nights of Shelter” campaign call (580) 366-4742, or e-mail Tree Perkins at tperkins@yfsenid.org or visit the YFS Facebook page, facebook.com/Youth-and-Family-Services-of-North-Central-Oklahoma.
