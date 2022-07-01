ENID, Okla. — People looking to celebrate the 4th of July will have plenty of choices in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. Local celebrations will be held throughout the weekend leading up to the Fourth and on the Fourth itself.
Leonardo’s Hometown Celebration10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 2
Adventure Quest, 200 E. Maple, Enid
Celebrate Independence Day with some old-fashioned fun at Leonardo’s. The museum will host its 20th annual Hometown Celebration. Events will begin at 10 a.m., but families are welcome to play at Leonardo’s and Adventure Quest for the rest of the day. Admission is $5 for members and $9 for others. Tickets can be purchased at the gate of Adventure Quest the morning of the event. Call (580) 233-2787 or visit www.leonardos.org or follow on social media for more information.
Goltry July 4th Celebration6-10 p.m. Saturday
Goltry Community Building, 124 E. Main St., Goltry
The celebration will offer food, including homemade ice cream. There will be entertainment, a blood drive conducted by Oklahoma Blood Institute and fireworks starting at dark.
Fairview Festival & Fireworks
4-10 p.m. Saturday
Specht Park, Fairview
There will be food trucks, sweet treats and more. Sign up by 5:30 p.m. for cornhole at 6:30 p.m. Other events will include turtle races, coin toss in pool, cardboard boat races, sidewalk chalk and fireworks. There also will be a free swim available at Fairview Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
City of Enid July 4th Celebration5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday
Meadowlake Park, 1200 W. Rupe Ave., Enid
The city of Enid will have its annual Independence Day Holiday Celebration event at Meadowlake Park on Monday. There will be rides, food trucks and paddle boats. Registration for the fishing derby opens at 4:30 a.m. The fishing derby will conclude at 11:30 a.m. Enid Symphony Orchestra will begin its performance at 8:30 p.m. and continue playing through the fireworks, which will begin at 9:30 p.m.
The 4th of July celebration is the symphony’s first performance of the season. This year’s program will be “Wild, Wild West,” opening with the theme song from the television show of the same name and include works by John Williams and Aaron Copland, as well as fiddle tunes that were popular in the Old West. The fireworks display has been choreographed by Western Enterprises International. The performance is sponsored by Security National Bank of Enid for the fifth year.
Hennessey 4th of JulyNoon to 10 p.m. Monday
Hennessey Aquatic Center, 431 N. Mitchell Road, Hennessey
Hennessey Aquatic center will host events, including a free swim, a cardboard and duct tape boat race, and a cornhole tournament. Fireworks will begin once it is dark. More information and updates will be available at allabouthennessey.com.
Medford 4th Fest6:30-10 p.m. Monday
Medford Airport, 1 mile south of Medford on U.S. 81
Events at Medford Airport will include a bounce house with water features, turtle race, karaoke and a patriotic dress contest. There will be free hot dogs and watermelon. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
Alva’s 4th of July Celebration10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday
Hatfield Park West Alva off of Flynn and 14th St.
Alva’s celebration will include family games and a silent auction. The day also will include inflatables, cornhole tournament and free hot dogs. There will be several prize drawings throughout the day.
