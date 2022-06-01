ENID, Okla. — With outbreaks of two canine viruses, local veterinarians and animal shelters are encouraging vaccination and precautions.
Canine diseases distemper and parvovirus, though not transmissible to humans, are causing issues in the region.
Main Street Enid canceled its upcoming Downtown Dogfest for First Friday this week due to recent outbreaks.
Area veterinarian Dr. Dwight Olson said there is no reason for panic, but that dog owners should contact their veterinarians with concerns.
Olson said he has not seen any cases of distemper in his clinic, but has seen multiple parvo cases daily.
A distemper case was reported at Enid SPCA in early May.
Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA, said when they suspected a case of parvo in the shelter, they reported it and shut down the kennel immediately, hoping to be as transparent as possible.
“I’ve been in animal rescue for 23 years here in Enid, and this is the first time I have ever seen it,” Grantz said. “We found out on May 9 that we had a suspected case and we immediately shut down our kennel. That’s the responsible thing to do. Nothing in, nothing out until we get it taken care of. The day after we closed our kennel, we immediately put out a notice on our Facebook page, explaining exactly why we are closing our dog kennel.”
Grantz said that there are cases popping up in Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico, with officials being surprised at its occurrence this year. Tulsa animal welfare has closed three times this year because of distemper, Grantz said.
“When we found out, I contacted the state Department of Agriculture and spoke with Dr. (Alicia) Gorczyca, who is one of the state veterinarians,” Grantz said. “She said their biggest concern is that people quit vaccinating their pets during COVID, which really explains why we would have such an explosion of cases.”
Parvo is treatable and survivable, while distemper usually is fatal for puppies and dogs, Olson said.
Parvovirus is a contagious virus spread mainly through feces. Symptoms include vomiting, lethargy, diarrhea (usually bloody) and fever. The gastrointestinal tract is where the heaviest damage occurs. Dogs under a year old are more susceptible to the virus, according to American Kennel Club.
“We see parvo in dogs still going through maturation,” Olson said. “All of the vets in downtown (Enid) can treat that and are good at recovering animals.”
Distemper is a highly contagious virus spread through direct contact or airborne exposure. Wild animals can host and spread this disease. Symptoms usually appear in two stages, with the initial appearance of a cold, with runny eyes, nose, fever and a loss of appetite, according to American Kennel Club.
Then, neurological signs begin to show as the disease attacks the central nervous system, with symptoms including head tilt, paralysis, seizures and muscle twitching, according to AKC.
“I don’t think I have ever seen a dog overcome distemper,” Olson said. “There seems to be a panic in Enid that distemper virus is everywhere. I have not seen it, but I am seeing parvovirus every day. Vaccination is where you need to be, if you want to protect against either of those two diseases.”
The sooner you can get a dog in that is showing symptoms of either of these diseases, the better, Olson said.
“You don't know when your dog will be exposed to either one of those,” Olson said. “Get them vaccinated once a year because a dog ages 7 to 10 years faster than humans. ..."
