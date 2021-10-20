ENID, Okla. — Enid has had six straight months of positive sales tax revenue, up 7.62% for August.
With year-to-date revenue in the city up 3.14 %, Enid is seeing a relief from the COVID-19 pandemic while residents continue to spend their money in Enid and see small businesses open and thriving.
“I love to support Enid businesses,” Enid resident Amanda Goodpasture said. “I especially like to shop at our local thrift and consignment stores, as those funds are then used to give a helping hand to individuals and other nonprofits right in our own backyard. That’s something to feel great about.”
Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance, said the growth of sales tax revenue is an indicator of the strength of the Enid economy.
“Despite having a shortage of soft-goods retailers, the shoppers of Northwest Oklahoma are demonstrating their buying power with consistent increases in retail purchases,” Powell said. “ERDA shares these results with clothing, shoe and home goods retailers as we work to recruit new brands to the market. It can take years to move through the development process, but I think retailers are listening, and I look forward to welcoming new stores to Enid to satisfy the increased demand.”
Revenue reports publicized in October come from August tax receipts.
For Enid, sales tax collections were at $3,079,847.69 in October, up from $2,861,659.49 in October 2020 with a tax rate of 0.0425, according to Oklahoma Tax Commission.
The city of Stillwater saw sales tax collections of $3,075,218.93 for October, up from $2,577,506.31 in October 2020 with a tax rate of 0.035, according to OTC.
Stillwater is comparable in size to Enid with around 2,814 difference in population.
At the county level, year over year, Garfield County reported sales tax revenue at $267,883.03 for October 2020 and $279,845.43 for October 2021, at the same tax rate of 0.0035.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said sales tax revenue has been good.
“In October it was great compared to October a year ago, and it has been good for the four months into our fiscal year so far of July, August, September and October,” Gilbert said. “When we combine sales tax with use tax and tobacco tax, we are up about a percent from the same time period last year. If we just look at sales tax, we are up about 4.8%. We believe that is a good sign for economic activity in the city."
