ENID, Okla. — Julia Parrish has a new, exciting way to help strengthen her muscles.
The 2-year-old girl, who has Down syndrome, received an AmTryke from Enid AM Too AMBUCS on Wednesday morning during the chapter's weekly meeting.
While Julia only briefly sat on the AmTryke at first, she blew kisses and smiled at everyone there and later took the AmTryke for a short spin outside.
AmTrykes are adaptive bicycles and tricycles made for people with mobility issues. With the help of AMBUCS’ fundraising, people are able to receive AmTrykes for free.
Summer Parrish, Julia’s mother, said she and her husband, Justin, always are looking for activities and other things that double as muscle-building exercise and playtime.
“One issue individuals who have Down syndrome have is low muscle tone," Parrish said. "The AmTryke — it'll be something that she can use that will help build those muscles. ... It’ll be fun to take on the walking trails, and Julia will have a blast.”
AMBUCS is a nonprofit, charitable organization — with 150 chapters in the United States — dedicated to inspiring mobility and independence by providing service to communities, AmTrykes to people with disabilities and scholarships for occupational, physical and speech therapists.
Nationally, AMBUCS has provided more than 50,000 AmTrykes, which cost, on average, $1,000. Occupational, physical and speech therapists must recommend patients for the AmTrykes.
Enid AM Too gave away five AmTrykes from June 1, 2021, through May 31, the end of the organization’s year, said Lesley Hofberger, president of the chapter.
Julia’s AmTryke was the first Enid AM Too has gifted since the start of its fiscal year on June 1, and Hofberger said four more are scheduled to be given out.
“We’re always in need of referrals for people that need the AmTrykes,” Hofberger said.
Parrish said an AmTryke is something the family probably wouldn’t have thought about buying and they are grateful for Enid AM Too’s help.
“Individuals with disabilities can do what everyone else can do. They just need some different resources and different help, and this is just another means for that,” Parrish said. “I'm really thankful that (Arlene Roberts, an Enid AM Too member related to the family) thought of Julia and gave us this opportunity.”
Hofberger said seeing the reactions of AmTryke recipients always is heartwarming.
“It’s a very emotional experience seeing so much glee in people’s eyes,” Hofberger said.
Anybody wanting to donate to or more information on Enid AM Too, or interested in receiving an AmTryke, can make contact with the chapter by finding “Enid AM Too Ambucs” on Facebook or by emailing ambucsenidamtoo@gmail.com.
