ENID, Okla. — The details behind the 18-month breakup between John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1973-74 were detailed for about 70 people attending Thursday’s noon Summer Chautauqua workshop titled “The Lost Weekend.”
Chautauqua scholar Randy Noojin, who is portraying John Lennon during this week’s “Surviving the ’60s: Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n’ Roll” performances at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, wrote a reading play about that time period based on interviews and biographies with those involved.
“As I began my research on the 18-month breakup of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, which John coined as his Lost Weekend, I found so much quoted material and interviews with John and Yoko and other eyewitnesses, including John’s companion during the breakup May Pang, in her book 'Loving John: An Untold Story,' I decided to fashion it into a reader’s theater script and use their words verbatim,” Noojin said.
Along with Noojin portraying Lennon, several Gaslight Theatre actors portrayed other characters in the play. Reading “The Lost Weekend” were Janet Jones as narrator; Frank Baker as Elliott Mintz, a former DJ and Los Angeles spokesman for the Lennons; Stephanie Ezzell as May Pang, personal assistant and production manager for the Lennons; April Swinnea-Ogg as Yoko Ono; and Brice Donaldson as Bob Gruen, a photographer and New Yorker.
The play portrays how Lennon’s and Ono’s marriage started to deteriorate around 1972 when they were living in Greenwich Village. Lennon had just released a political album entitled “Sometime in New York City,” which Ono had co-produced and shared equal time as songwriter and singer. The album was panned, and Lennon became angry and depressed and started drinking.
About a year later, Ono was distressed by Lennon’s drinking and depression, and wanted a trial separation away from Lennon. She was growing tired of the constant criticism of their marriage by the public. The story tells about how Ono set up the situation where Lennon moved to Los Angeles, taking Pang — who had become a personal assistant to the Lennons — with him to be his mistress.
According to the script, Pang felt she didn’t have much of a choice in the matter since the couple were her employer.
The script portrays the time Lennon and Pang spent in Los Angeles, with Lennon getting involved in two recording projects, which brought him in contact with other hard-drinking and drug-taking musicians.
He collaborated with Phil Spector to create an oldies rock 'n’ roll album, and their alcohol-fueled recording sessions became legendary. He also collaborated on an album with Harry Nilsson, which led to more publicity about Lennon’s obnoxious and drunken behavior.
All the while Lennon and Pang were in Los Angeles, he really just wanted to return to New York to be with Ono. However, Ono kept telling Lennon, “you’re not ready.”
While Lennon was generally miserable with the arrangement, the good thing that came out of it, according to historical accounts, is that Lennon reunited with his first-born son, Julian. The two spent much more time together with Pang in the picture because “Yoko was just too difficult.”
Also, it was a time when Lennon reunited with Paul McCartney.
Pang and Lennon returned to Manhattan where he started focusing and began working on the album “Walls and Bridges.” A single from that album, “Whatever Gets You Through the Night,” recorded with Elton John, became another catalyst for Lennon and Ono to reunite. She was at Madison Square Garden the night he performed the song live.
Pang and Lennon eventually decided to settle down and were purchasing a house together in Montauk, N.Y. However, Ono called Lennon to come over for hypnotism to curb his smoking. He and Ono reconciled, and Lennon later told Pang the relationship was over.
Following their reconciliation, Ono became pregnant with the couple’s son, Sean, and Lennon devoted his time to raising the child while Ono tended to business matters.
Lennon would not record again for five years. He would write and record the hit song “Watching the Wheels,” which described his time as a stay-at-home dad.
Noojin’s own Chautauqua performance as John Lennon will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. The event is free to the public.
