Christmas will look a little different this year for many people, including folks at retirement and senior living communities, so one Enid boy decided to bring some Christmas cheer to residents at The Commons.
On Dec. 18, 10-year-old Hudson Fuksa delivered 106 Christmas cards to the doors of the Health Care Center at The Commons, a United Methodist retirement community, for the residents there.
He, his dad Jesse Fuksa and his stepmom Brittany Fuksa spent four nights making and decorating the cards together, leaving messages full of Christmas spirit inside for residents at The Commons to read.
“In this time, think of all of those people who don’t have families who are able to come to them because nobody’s really allowed to come here,” Hudson Fuksa said. “I just hope (the cards) bring joy to their lives.”
Hudson Fuksa’s stepmother Brittany Fuksa said when Hudson Fuksa, who actually used to visit The Commons as a preschooler and play Bingo there, approached them with the idea, she was ecstatic.
“I think kids need to be able to spread the light, especially in this dark time, to show kindness still, and (Hudson) has got a huge heart,” Brittany Fuksa said.
Brittany Fuksa said making the cards would be fun for Hudson Fuksa since he’s a creative kid, but after learning they needed to make 106 cards, it became a family-bonding activity, the three of them working hard on the cards during the evenings.
Brittany Fuksa said as the Hoover Elementary School fourth grader gets older, she hopes he remembers how special the time spent making and delivering the cards was.
“Kindness is important no matter where we are in life,” Brittany Fuksa said.
