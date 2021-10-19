ENID, Okla. — Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma will celebrate its ninth birthday Friday with a drive-through food drive.
Community members can bring donations of shelf-stable food items to Loaves & Fishes, 701 E. Maine, from 3-6 p.m. Friday for its Birthday Party Food Drive.
Last year, Loaves & Fishes hosted a drive-through food drive last year for its eighth birthday, which brought in 3,899 pounds of food, said Lydia Kelley, executive director of Loaves & Fishes.
“We were trying to think of a creative way to celebrate our birthday, and with COVID-19 last year ... we just wanted to find a way to encourage everybody to donate some things,” Kelley said. “This worked out really well last year. We had a great time. We got a lot of donations, so we figured we would try it again.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Loaves & Fishes hasn’t hosted its annual citywide food drive — which usually brings in between 16,000 and 20,000 pounds of food each year — in the past two years.
Although Kelley said she doesn’t anticipate that the food drive will bring in as many donations as the citywide food drive would, it still helps Loaves & Fishes and the clients served there.
The nine most-needed items that Loaves & Fishes is asking for are cereal, stuffing mix, crackers, canned corn, canned green beans, cans of Chunky soups, condiments, toilet paper and chicken and chicken broth.
“A couple of these items will be helpful for the upcoming holidays to help people prepare their meals and stuff like that,” Kelley said. “In the cooler months, people enjoy Chunky soups, so we like to have something hearty like that on our shelves. … Those donations are just going to help fill our shelves and offset some of the money that we would spend on food.”
Since Loaves & Fishes opened in October 2012, more than 5 millions pounds of food have been distributed, and an average of about 600 households are assisted each month, though that number is increasing, Kelley said. In 2020, Loaves & Fishes gave out food 9,260 times to help 2,972 households — an average of 772 households per month.
Loaves & Fishes accepts donations year-round. A food donation bin is located outside Loaves & Fishes’ front door, but larger donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday at the garage door near the back of the building by ringing the doorbell.
For more information on Loaves & Fishes, visit http://www.loavesandfish esnwok.org/.
