ENID, Okla. — Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma has received a $10,000 award to assist area families in need.
Great Plains Insurance won the 2020 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.
The award includes a $10,000 donation to Loaves & Fishes, to benefit the nonprofit food resource center’s work in the community.
With its buying power through Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes can feed a family of four for three weeks for only $34.
The $10,000 award will provide meals and supplies for 294 families, including fresh produce, low-fat dairy, lean meats, bakery items, and household and hygiene items.
The story of Great Plains Insurance’s donation to Loaves & Fishes goes back six years, to when the insurance agency’s co-owner, Megann Johnson, first volunteered during the annual food drive.
She was astonished, according to a press release, by how many families in the Enid-area were in need of grocery assistance.
Later, at her son’s birthday party, she realized her son had everything he needed and decided to take a non-traditional route and ask guests to bring non-perishable food to donate in lieu of gifts.
“After his party, he had the privilege of weighing the food, touring the warehouse and even taking a peek at their walk-in freezer,” according to the press release. “Now it’s a family tradition to donate to Loaves & Fishes on birthdays.”
Since then, Johnson has been an advocate for the organization helping with the on-site farm, annual food drive, and everyday tasks of providing over 700,000 pounds of food to over 5,500 hungry neighbors, according to the press release.
“I believe ensuring food stability helps cross having enough to eat off a long list of worries, and that’s why we are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for the Make More Happen Award,” said Johnson. “It is an incredible opportunity for Great Plains Insurance help make high-quality food and household items accessible at Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma for families in need.”
Lydia Kelley, executive director at Loaves & Fishes, said the food resource center “is extremely grateful to Megann and the Make More Happen Awards for the donation.”
Kelley said “$10,000 is a significant gift, especially with what we are facing right now with COVID-19. With all that’s going on right now, we are expecting the need for our services to increase so this award could not have come at a better time.”
In addition to the funds, Loaves & Fishes also is at a heightened need for volunteers.
“We’d like to encourage anyone who is healthy and who feels comfortable to consider volunteering,” Kelley said. “It’s a difficult time to ask for help, but with small staff tasked with overseeing distribution, we will likely need 10-15 volunteers each day. If you are able to work with us please reach out to L&F at (580) 540-9830.”
Nancy Lyons, territory manager for Liberty Mutual, said the company hopes the $10,000 award will motivate other groups and individuals to support local nonprofits during this time of need.
“Our agents truly carry the ball when it comes to stepping up and volunteering for important causes in their local communities so we are pleased to support their game-changing dedication to the nonprofit organizations they support,” Lyons said.
“The Make More Happen program gives our agents an opportunity to make an even greater impact in the Enid community and we hope it inspires local residents to get out and support local charities.”
Throughout 2020, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.