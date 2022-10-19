ENID, Okla. — Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma is celebrating its 10th birthday on Friday with a drive-through food drive.
Community members can bring donations of shelf-stable items to Loaves & Fishes, 701 E. Maine, from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, for its 10th Birthday Celebration Food Drive.
Lindsey Buxbaum, director of operations at Loaves & Fishes, said the annual birthday celebration is a good way to restock the shelves at the nonprofit organization ahead of the holiday season.
“We have the Mail Carriers Association food drive in the spring ... so (the birthday celebration food drive) takes care of it in the fall — plus we join it with our birthday,” Buxbaum said. “We just find that making it more of a party gets a lot more involvement from our community, too.”
Buxbaum said in honor of the 10th birthday, Loaves & Fishes made a list of the 10 most-needed items, which are canned peas, canned carrots, canned potatoes, canned mixed vegetables, canned tomatoes, Chunky soup, mixed fruit, Hamburger Helper, cereal and shampoo and conditioner.
Last year’s food drive last year brought in just more than 2,000 pounds of food to Loaves & Fishes, Buxbaum said, and the year prior saw 3,899 pounds of food donated.
In the past decade since Loaves & Fishes opened, 5,767,994 pounds of food has been distributed, and the nonprofit organization has served about 76,700 individuals, Buxbaum said.
On average, about 600 households are assisted each month.
“We’re here because the need is here,” Buxbaum said.
Those in the area who need assistance with getting food can stop by Loaves & Fishes to fill out an application. The requirements include providing a photo ID, residing in Loaves & Fishes’ service area, bringing IDs for other members in their households and meeting income eligibility requirements, which can be found at http://www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/get-food.html.
Clients are able to receive food once every 30 days. Loaves & Fishes is open for client-choice shopping 1-4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Volunteers, in the last 10 years, have put in about 95,000 hours of service at Loaves & Fishes. For information on volunteering or to find a volunteer application, visit http://www.loavesandfishesnwok.org/volunteer.html.
Loaves & Fishes accepts donations year-round. A food donation bin is located outside Loaves & Fishes’ front door, but larger donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday and 1-3 p.m. on Thursday.
For more information on Loaves & Fishes, visit http://www.loavesandfish esnwok.org/ or call (580) 540-9830.
