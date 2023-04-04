Loaves and Fishes donation

NextEra Energy made a donation of $1,000 to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Tanner Holubar / Enid News & Eagle)

 Tanner Holubar | Enid News & Eagle

NextEra Energy made a $1,000 donation to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. The donation will be used to provide T-shirts for Loaves & Fishes volunteers, Executive Director Lydia Kelley said. 

"We're going to give our volunteers T-shirts as incentives to continue volunteering and earn more hours," Kelley said. "It's just one way that we show our appreciation for our volunteers that do so much for us and our clients."

Kelley said donations such as this are imperative for the operations of Loaves & Fishes, as volunteers are the lifeblood of Loaves and Fishes, which is partnered with Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and helps 600 families in the Enid area each month. 

"We literally could not do what we do without the volunteers," Kelley said. "We have a staff of four and almost 100 volunteers. So being able to give them a little something for volunteering their time and for serving the people who need help, I always say, 'Literally, the least we could do is give you a T-shirt.' We're just so happy to get the donation."

Located at 701 E. Maine, Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma always seeks volunteers. Anybody who wishes to get involved can do so by visiting loavesandfishesnwok.org or by calling (580) 540-9830. 

