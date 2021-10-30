ALINE, Okla. — History came alive for Woodward third graders on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the Sod House Museum near Aline.
As the cold north wind whipped across the plains, almost 20 volunteers gave demonstrations in rope making, music, roping, washing clothes, churning butter, chuck wagon cooking, pioneer games, and food preservation.
Sod House curator Renee Trindle described life in the sod house which was built in 1894 by Marshall McCully as he homesteaded the farm located southwest of Aline. It is the only original sod house still standing.
The Living History Day began eight years ago when Woodward teacher Stephanie Irwin Dixon asked her parents, Steve and Lori Irwin, if they could give a chuck wagon demonstration to her third graders. The program grew to include all third- grade students in Woodward Elementary. About 60 students plus teachers and other adults attend each day.
Adult volunteers from Aline, Cleo Springs, Meno, Carmen and Cherokee provide hands-on learning for the students and adults. Students are rotated through different learning stations. Many of the volunteers have given demonstrations most of the years. They enjoy interacting with the youth and teaching them to appreciate the pioneer culture.
The students bring their own lunches but are supplied with old-time sodas and samples of Dutch oven cobblers which are provided by the Irwins. The Irwins also host a Dutch oven lunch each day for the volunteers once the children leave
The Sod House Museum is a part of the Oklahoma Historical Society. It is located on Highway 8, between Cleo Springs and Aline, OK. Information is available on the website.
