ENID, Okla. — Enid YWCA announced the Woman of the Year for 2021 and gave away a Louis Vuitton purse worth more than $2,000 at its annual Purses with Purpose luncheon Thursday.
Purses With Purpose, an event organized by the YWCA, is a luncheon and awards assembly where guests are encouraged to place bids in a silent auction on donated designer purses to raise money for the YWCA’s programs.
Two domestic violence survivors spoke at the event about their experiences. At the event, the YWCA also announced its Volunteer of the Year and their Woman of the Year awards.
The Volunteer of the Year for 2021 was Meri Spurlock. Spurlock previously worked at the YWCA, first becoming involved with the agency in 2001. She’s worked as a child advocate in the Crisis Center and Halfway House programs, a certified prevention specialist at PreventionWorkz, and now volunteers at the front desk on Tuesdays and Thursdays. At the end of the meeting, she also began her term on the YWCA Board of Directors.
The Woman of the Year for 2021 was Cheryl Evans. Evans has been involved with a number of Enid’s organizations, including Enid Regional Development Alliance, Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and Enid Women in Business.
She also has served on several boards in several roles, from campaign chair for United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to the Chair of Council of Oklahoma Community College Presidents. She recently retired from her position as president of Northern Oklahoma College, in which she served for 10 years.
Two domestic violence survivors spoke at the event, Chloe Hughes and Shana Shores.
Hughes talked about her struggle to leave an abusive boyfriend after a history of domestic abuse and sexual assault throughout her childhood. She struggled to feel safe talking about the challenges she faced with people, but expressed her comfort with her church and the YWCA.
“I didn’t feel like myself,” Hughes said. “But I felt like I was living and breathing again.”
Shores spoke of her challenges later in life, when she began dating an abusive man in her early 40s. She talked about how he introduced her to drugs, showing photos of the bruises he caused her and how separated she felt from people.
“The thing that’s worse than the bruises is the isolation,” Shores said.
She emphasized how many times she tried to leave before finally contacting the YWCA for help, where she was able to get back on her feet through several programs the organization offers.
“It’s my fervent hope that after you hear my story, you can associate a face with a statistic,” she said.
