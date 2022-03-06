ENID, Okla. — Two Northwest Oklahoma students saw the fruits of their labor at the region’s annual livestock show on Saturday.
Both 18-year-old Allyson Scammahorn and 8-year-old Brigham Bunt have been working hard on their showmanship and to make sure their barrows were ready for the 88th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show.
Brigham, a fourth-grader at Ringwood Elementary School, won Champion Hampshire barrow and Grand Champion barrow, along with other awards from the Northwest Oklahoma Showpig Circuit.
“I like being able to go out there, show my animals and see how I do against other people’s pigs and how the judge thinks my pigs look,” Brigham said.
Putting in consistent effort — no matter what species — is what showing livestock is all about, said the show’s general superintendent, Brady Bond.
“You get out of (showing livestock) what you put into it,” Bond said. “If you work with your animals, and if your animals know what you want them to do, they respond to you better — when you put in that work.”
Allyson, a senior at Kingfisher High School, began showing swine in the sixth grade, deciding to try it out after one of her friends was involved in livestock shows.
At first, Allyson said, showing pigs was nerve-wracking and scary, but on Saturday, she won champion in both Chester and Duroc barrows.
She also won first in her class in Dark Cross barrows and awards from the Northwest Oklahoma Showpig Circuit.
“You have to be the best,” Allyson said.
A friend’s father bought her first pig, and Shawn Scammahorn said she has not quit since then, adding that the journey has been a “hard-knock story.”
While the family would go to many livestock shows and pray to just place in the Top 10, Shawn said all of Allyson’s hard work has paid off in the last year after winning champion and reserve champion at various livestock shows and showmanship awards.
“This is a year of firsts,” Shawn said. “She has come a long way, and … she’s made a heck of a run.”
Allyson will attend Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City on a full-tuition scholarship she won as a participant in the Oklahoma Youth Expo.
Though excited for her next chapter, Allyson said she would miss showing livestock and the friends she has from doing it.
“I love it, and this is my family,” she said.
Showing livestock is a family affair for Brigham, too — his parents, Holly and Will Bunt, both showed livestock when they were younger and started involving Brigham at 2 years old. His younger brother and sister also both help take care of the animals every day.
“Our family — that’s what we do,” Will said. “A lot of people play sports or go to the lake, and we show pigs.
“This is just a good way to bring them up. It’s not all roses, but it’s darn sure worth it.”
Holly said seeing her kids take strong ownership and excitement in and being passionate about showing livestock is very rewarding as a parent.
“(Will and I) grew up doing the same thing, so to see them have the same love and passion ... means a lot,” she said.
The livestock show will continue through Sunday, and the award presentations and premium sale auction will be Monday. A sale exhibitor meeting begins at 5:25 p.m., with a buyers’ and exhibitor dinner at 5:30, the award presentations at 6:15 and the premium sale auction at 6:30.
