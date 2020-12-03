Gaslight Theatre is taking its production of “Little Women” online for the next two weekends, bringing the show to patrons through both live-stream and in-person performances.
Tickets are available for the performance, which opens Friday night and runs Dec. 4-6 and 11-13, 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday shows, and 2 p.m. for the Sunday matinees.
“Little Women,” adapted for stage by Marian De Forest from Louisa May Alcott’s book, tells the tale of the March sisters’ “pivotal years on the verge of womanhood” and “imparts cheer and hope for the goodness of mankind,” according to a production press release.
De Forest’s version is the only authorized stage version of Alcott’s book, according to the press release, and was originally produced on Broadway in 1912 and has “a long history of popular productions.”
The play is set in a “tapestry of New England life as the March family deals with the Civil War, young love, and the tragedy of death.”
“Celebrated as much today as it was when it first appeared, this timeless play exhibits the virtues of a close and loving family whose perseverance continues to inspire,” according to the press release.
The cast is a compliment of new and seasoned actors.
The sisters are played by Lauren Arnold as Meg, Bailey Wilson as Jo, Caroline Jones as Beth, and Brooke Phillips as Amy. Marmee and Father are played by Emily Nelson and David Yirka. Blake Recknagel is portraying John Brooke, tutor to Laurie, played by Teegin Hacker. Ginny Shipley and Mike Weatherford portray Aunt March and Mr. Laurence, respectively, and Alex Johnson plays Professor Bhaer. New to the stage is Rebecca Griffith playing Hannah, the housekeeper.
Production director Catina Sundvall is assisted by Barbara Sweatt and apprentice director, Jacob Arnold.
“The cast and crew are excited to be the first production Gaslight is offering to our virtual audiences,” according to the press release.
Tickets for the production, both for live-stream and in-person attendance, are available online at http://www.gaslighttheatre.org/.
Friday and Saturday ticket costs are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $9 for students. Sunday matinee tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for military and $8 for students.
This show is being presented with the support of the Enid News & Eagle on behalf of the United Way. A special fundraising performance will be held during the 2 p.m. Dec. 6 showing. All funds from that showing will benefit United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
For tickets and more information, call (580) 234-2307 or visit the box office at 221 N. Independence, 2-5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.