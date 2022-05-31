ENID, Okla. — Little league teams and local sponsors come together annually to welcome 10 junior college baseball teams, their families and friends to Enid for the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series.
Enid has hosted the tournament since 2009 for qualifying junior college teams who are the district winners from across the nation.
Little league teams, businesses, organizations and civic clubs sponsoring each of the college teams will provide a variety of free or discounted food and entertainment when players have downtime between games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Christen Rogers, host team coordinator for the World Series, pairs local little league teams with a qualifying team in one of the districts.
“Our little league players are outside holding signs for them to welcome them to our community,” Rogers said. “A lot of them make welcome bags with snacks and goodies in them. I always try to remind the little league coaches that these college kids are displaced from home, with small budgets and only buses to get around.”
“One of our teams had food donated from Buffalo Wild Wings,” Rogers said. “They fed them at the ballpark and the little league kids and the college players ate, then played together on turf for a while.”
All of the host teams are asked to find their own sponsors to donate food, entertainment vouchers and anything else they can find to make the teams’ tournament stays memorable, Rogers said.
“We have really good support in the community,” she said. “These people will open their restaurants up at all hours, because a lot of these world series games will go until midnight, but those players still have to be fed. We try to coordinate with the coaches to get them fed.”
The support between the hometown kids and the visiting college teams goes both ways, Rogers said. The college athletes will go watch little league games play, work with the kids on their skills and invite the kids to watch them practice.
“We try to make it warm and welcome for them since they are so far from home,” Rogers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.