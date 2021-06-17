GARBER, Okla. — Garfield County officials are cautioning drivers to take it slow along a portion of Breckinridge Road after a contractor boring water lines from field to field caused the road to buckle west of Garber.
Garfield County Commissioner Reese Wedel, District 2, said the county has placed signs urging motorists to slow to 35 mph on Breckinridge Road, about 200 yards east of 150th, where the roadway has a noticeable buckle from the damage.
Wedel said it is not dangerous, but drivers should use caution and slow down.
“Its just a little hump,” he said. “A little bump — that’s (created) the need to slow down.”
He said the county will fix the area as soon as harvest is over, in about two weeks. The damage is not enough to disrupt the flow of farmers in the area, he said.
Overall, Wedel said roads in his district are in good shape currently, and he said the heat has not been high enough to affect the asphalt.
