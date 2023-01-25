ENID, Okla. — Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy award-winning country music group Little Big Town will perform in Enid in May as part of its Friends of Mine tour.
Tickets for the Enid concert, which will be at 8 p.m. May 18, 2023, at Stride Bank Center, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.
Little Big Town, which also performed in Enid in March 2015, consists of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook and has won awards from Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and American Music Awards.
The band first entered the music scene more than 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and the Grammy-nominated "Little White Church," and its breakthrough albums "Tornado" and "Pain Killer" produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the best-selling country single of the year (2015) “Girl Crush."
"The Breaker," released in 2017, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No. 4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features the band's Grammy-winning, multi-week No. 1 single "Better Man," as well as the 2019 Grammy-nominated "When Someone Stops Loving You."
Little Big Town's self-produced ninth studio album "Nightfall" was released in January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking" and "Wine, Beer Whiskey" — which has reached more than 380 million global streams.
In April 2022, the band released new single "Hell Yeah," which has amassed more than 60 million global streams to date.
Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple Grammy, American Music Awards, People's Choice, Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards, in addition to an Emmy award.
The group's 10th studio album "Mr. Sun "was released on Sept. 16 and debuted as the top country album by a group in 2022.
For more information, visit https://littlebigtown.com/tour/#/ or https://www.stridebankcenter.com/little-big-town.
