ENID, Okla. — Sandra Lippard, pre-kindergarten teacher at Coolidge Elementary School, was named 2022-23 Enid Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Dec. 7, 2022.
A crowd assembled Wednesday in the Enid High School gym for the presentation by Enid Public School Foundation.
Tina McGowan, of Adams Elementary School, was named Support Professional of the Year. She assists with the STEAM lab and basketball team, and is a crossing guard.
“I’m humbled, and my success comes from a great team at Coolidge,” Lippard said.
A film showed the faces and comments from the 17 teacher nominees and the three support personnel. The words repeated by most were that teaching is hard but the reward is much greater than they anticipated. It was an opportunity to combine love of learning with loving kids.
“This is a brilliant program that recognizes many great educators. Good people who are good for our kids,” EHS Principal Craig Liddell said.
One teacher is named site Teacher of the Year at every EPS school. They all then are in the running for district Teacher of the Year.
Other building-level teacher honorees were: Mollie Lorenz, pre-kindergarten, Carver Early Childhood Center; Allison Lentz, first grade, Adams Elementary School; Tana Germundson, special education, Eisenhower Elementary School; Jennie Scott, fifth grade, Garfield Elementary School; Jamie Sutherland, fifth grade, Glenwood Elementary School; Mary Siebert, kindergarten, Hayes Elementary School; Sara Garis, first grade, Hoover Elementary School; Jessica Tatro, pre-kindergarten, McKinley Elementary School; Lori Flynn, music, Monroe Elementary School; Tammy Duncan, library media specialist, Prairie View Elementary School; Charla Good, pre-kindergarten, Taft Elementary School; Mallory Stanley, sixth-grad math, Emerson Middle School; Wilma Williams Robinson, eighth-grade science, Longfellow Middle School; Megan Mansfield, special education, Waller Middle School; Katie Byrd, instructional coach, Enid High School; and Scott Mick, English, Lincoln Academy.
Other EPS Support Professionals of the Year finalists were Sue Richmond, Adams; and Lizbeth Zarinana, Taft Elementary School.
