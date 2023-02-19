Enid News & Eagle
Troy Lippard, Angie Lippard, Brady Lippard and Larin Wiens, of Lippard Auctioneers, recently attended 2023 Oklahoma State Auctioneers Convention.
The event was Feb. 10-12 in Oklahoma City.
Those attending heard from the executive director of Oklahoma Tax Commission, while also discussing legislative updates, bid calling with a purpose, technology trends and communication.
In addition to the educational aspects, there were a bid calling contest, a ringman contest and rookie bid calling contest.
