Troy Lippard, Angie Lippard, Brady Lippard and Larin Wiens, of Lippard Auctioneers, recently attended 2023 Oklahoma State Auctioneers Convention.

The event was Feb. 10-12 in Oklahoma City.

Those attending heard from the executive director of Oklahoma Tax Commission, while also discussing legislative updates, bid calling with a purpose, technology trends and communication.

In addition to the educational aspects, there were a bid calling contest, a ringman contest and rookie bid calling contest.

