Tommy Parker, principal at Lincoln Academy and administrator of Lincoln Adult Education Center, is excited for area adults to get their high school equivalency and to learn English as a second language.
“We encourage anyone interested to come see us and enroll,” Parker said.
Enrollment is open for those interested. Applicants need to visit Lincoln, 600 W. Elm, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, or call (580) 366-7200 to enroll by phone no later than Sept. 5.
Students must be 18 or older to enroll. Limited seating is available.
Lincoln offers free classes to help participants prepare for the new high school equivalency test, as well as to improve their academic skills. Students receive academic assessments to ensure proper placement.
Curriculum includes instruction by teachers and reinforcement through the school’s computer lab software.
Classes will be available in four core subjects: Math, English, science and social studies. Classes begin Septe. 5 and will be conducted 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Lincoln also offers free English as a second language classes. The classes will begin on Sept. 5 and will be conducted 9 a.m. to noon and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The HiSet (High School Equivalency Test) also is administered at Lincoln on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. To register for the test, log onto hiset.org or call (580) 366-7200.
The program is sponsored by Enid Public Schools and the Adult Education Section of the Oklahoma Department of Career & Technology Education.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to learn and do better in their life,” Parker said.
