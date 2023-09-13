ENID, Okla. — Ruchele Morris always knew she wanted to help kids, and she found her perfect place at Lincoln Academy.
Morris is a counselor at Lincoln, Enid Public Schools’ alternative high school.
“I love this school and the people I work with because our goal is to make a difference in the lives of students who may have a few more challenges than most,” Morris said.
Morris is from Hennessey and went to college at Oklahoma State Universtiy. Her father, Vernon Breckenridge, was a farmer and a regent at OSU.
“I always knew I’d go to college there,” she said.
It was a family expectation to a certain degree, and sometimes she said she feels many of the children she teaches don’t have goals and expectations to help them.
“So much of my job is getting kids to realize how important their education is and having them come to school,” she said.
Her first job out of college was at Meadowlake Hospital, where she worked three years and helped them start the facility. In 1989, Enid Public Schools hired her to work with families with adolescents. She was a SAFE counselor, serving as a liaison between schools and families.
“This was to help families understand how important education is and what they needed to do to get kids in school,” Morris said. “Often I was dealing with grandparents.”
Enid High School Principal Ron Garrison and counselor Anita Trojan approached her about becoming a high school counselor. Morris was at the job from 1993 until 2016 when Tommy Parker, Lincoln principal and Assistant Superintendent Doug Stafford said they needed her at Lincoln.
“They really needed both an academic guidance counselor and a people counselor who could deal with both kids and families,” Morris said. “This is something I had done before and knew I could do it.”
Both Morris and Parker stress the importance of people knowing they have good kids who come to Lincoln. Some of the kids have work schedules they can work around, and other kids don’t fit well at EHSl for one reason or another.
“There are different levels of success for different kids, and we want them to get a high school diploma and to be a productive adult,” Morris said.
They hope their students will seek more education at Autry Technology Center or local colleges.
Morris said Lincoln works with the kids in different areas to help them be self-sufficient and has even taught some of the kids to change a tire.
“Life skills are important to these kids, because some of them are homeless and have no guidance,” Morris said. “We have kids who couch surf, and it is important we work out a schedule that includes both working and going to school.”
Morris said her biggest frustration is getting students to want more for themselves because sometimes all they know is the struggle. It is hard for them to believe in much more because so many of them have never seen it.
“Some of these kids have never been outside of Enid,” Morris said.
The school plans to help them have more experiences by taking them on field trips to Oklahoma City to go to the state Capitol and to museums.
Often, she said she sees parents not holding their kids accountable.
“It is hard to make a kid come to school when a parent doesn’t always support them in doing so,” she said. “Kids need structure from their parents, not a friend. We try our best to work with the whole family if we need to do so.”
At Lincoln they work with kids and try to give them hope.
“Our heart is in this, and sometimes we are the last ones who can make a difference and it hurts when we lose a kid,” Morris said. “My husband knows my heart, and he often tries to comfort me by saying I can’t save them all.”
But she said they try and it is the reason Lincoln is an important place.
