ENID, Okla. — Tommy Parker, administrator of Lincoln Academy, is all about kids, especially those who come to him with more challenges than most.
“We are an alternative school and some people have the misconception we are not a part of Enid Public Schools or that we have bad kids,” Parker said. “Neither is true. We have good kids here that have more challenges than other students. We do lose a few, but we are very successful in what we do.”
Success is important to Parker, and it’s who he is as a person, a teacher, a former coach and now an administrator.
Parker decided he wanted to be a teacher in the eighth grade.
“I think it was a calling for me and I think this is the way most people feel about teaching,” Parker said.
He has a son in college who is going to teach. Parker has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Parker started as a student teacher at Minco. He stayed there for two years before heading to his next school in Weatherford, where he taught five years.
He was an assistant football coach to Tom Cobble and head wrestling coach for two years. Parker came with Cobble to Enid High School and hasn’t left EPS. He coached with Cobble for five years and when Cobble left, Parker became the head football coach at Enid High.
He resigned as head coach after four years because he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“My sons were growing up and I was missing all their games and activities,” Parker said.
Parker became assistant principal and boy’s athletic coordinator at Enid High until becoming administrator at Lincoln Academy.
Lincoln Alternative opened its doors in the 1992-93 school year under Administrator Jarry Hillman. The school first was located at the former Roosevelt School building at 9th and Oklahoma, before moving to its present location at 600 West Elm.
Hellman and one other teacher helped five seniors graduate that first year. Since that time, Lincoln Academy has helped 50-60 at-risk kids graduate every year.
Parker started at Lincoln Academy in the 2017-18 school year. The school has four full-time teachers and a counselor, Ruchele Morris.
“I love working at Lincoln because we are making a difference at this school,” Morris said. “We consider this a drama-free, safe zone for kids.”
“We get our referrals from principals and counselors, and they must fill out an application to come here,” Parker said. “We try to keep it at a ratio of 15:1 so we can give lots of personal attention.”
Parker said every student who comes to Lincoln has a hole that needs to be filled before they can move forward. Most of the kids work a job to survive, may be taking care of parents, grandparents or a sibling and could be a parent themselves. They all feel anxiety and stress from some type of challenge in their life, he said.
“Some days we do more parenting than educating, but we get them to where they need to be if they will work with us,” Parker said. “The teachers here are unique to what they bring to the school. It’s all about them and what they do every day to help these kids who so desperately need it.
“The students show up to see these teachers because they care about each other,” Parker said. “Our suspension rate is very low. They make Lincoln a special place.”
Parker said the school has lots of success and some students go on to Autry Technology Center or college.
“We encourage and support them. A few kids don’t make it but most of them do,” Parker said.
Recently he had a student he lost and he got emotional telling the story.
“I truly thought this student would make it and it didn’t happen,” Parker said. “It’s very heartbreaking because we form relationships with them and it hurts, it really does.”
