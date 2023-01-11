OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Human Services has begun accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally-funded program to help with winter heating utility bills.
Information can be found and applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.
LIHEAP is offered two times a year for winter heating and summer cooling, in addition to the Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP), which is offered mid-March, and life-threatening crisis assistance, which is available year round.
Eligible households already receiving assistance through DHS can be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the winter heating period, which means they do not need to complete an application. Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through DHS have been notified by mail and should apply online at OKDHSLive.org.
Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for the winter heating program. LIHEAP payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of heating. “Household” is defined as individuals using one utility meter or energy source.
Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both Oklahoma Department of Human Services and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.
LIHEAP income eligibility guidelines are that maximum monthly gross income per household size is $1,743 for one person, $1,984 for two, $2,495 for three, $3,007 for four, $3,518 for five, $4,029 for six, $4,541 for seven and $5,052 for eight.
People applying for each program should have the most recent heating bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, Social Security number and verification of income.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.