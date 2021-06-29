OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) has begun accepting online applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Applications for the federally-funded program, which helps income-eligible families with summer utility bills, can be filled out online at OKDHSLive.org.
Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS are pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP, which means they do not need to fill out an application. Households not pre-authorized but receiving assistance through OKDHS have been notified through the mail and should apply online.
Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or their tribal nations. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.
Only one payment per household — defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter — is allowed annually for LIHEAP, according to OKDHS.
The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is $1,383 for one person, $1,868 for two, $2,353 for three, $2,839 for four, $3,324 for five, $3,809 for six, $4,295 for seven and $4,780 for eight.
Those applying should have their most recent cooling bill information for their homes or utility suppliers, as well as IDs, social security numbers and verification of income.
