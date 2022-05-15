ENID, Okla. — Lightning struck an oil tank battery, causing damage and “quite a bit of fire” at the site, Saturday, May 14, 2022, according to Enid Fire Department.
Firefighters received a call at 10:38 p.m. reporting the fire at 1510 S. Imo, about midway through the mile section and a half-mile east off the roadway, said EFD Deputy Chief Mark Morris.
“Lightning ruptured both tanks, popped one off of the base and split one near the top,” Morris said, adding the site also contained an oil separator.
He said because of the contents of the tank, which were not pure crude oil, the well-site manager and pumper company were contacted. On their advice, firefighters did not attempt to extinguish the fire but instead let it burn out. He said the last truck on the scene was listed on the report at 11:25 p.m.
“By the time they left the scene, the fire was pretty much burned out,” Morris said.
Most of the liquid from the tanks did spill out, he said, but was contained to the dike around the site built for that purpose. Morris referred questions about the liquid to the tank battery company, the phone number for which is listed to Vernon E. Faulconer, Inc., an acquisition and production company that specializes in enhancing the production of marginal gas wells, according to its website. A representative was not immediately available for contact.
Morris said there were witnesses in the area that included NEWS9 storm tracker Val Castor, who posted video of the fire on his Facebook Page. There were no other structures in the area and no injuries reported.
