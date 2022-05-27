Memorial Day 2016

May 27-June 2

EVENT [Monday]

Woodring Wall of Honor and City of Enid Memorial Day Services, 10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Keynote speaker this year is Chuck DeBellevue, USAF. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

June 3-9

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Stores will be open downtown with music and special events. For more information, find First Friday Enid on Facebook.

MUSIC [Friday]

Gaslight Theatre Disney Cabaret, 6:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Free event with drama camp kids. For more information, call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

4th Annual Red Dirt Honor the Fallen Run, registration at 8:30 a.m., kick stands up at 10 a.m., Woodring Wall of Honor, 1026 S. 66th. Last stop at Elks Lodge, with 50/50 auction and live music. Proceeds go to Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma. For more information, call Shane Vegoren at (405) 635-4256 or Clint McCart at (918) 399-0417.

EVENT [Saturday]

The Cottage Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Champlin Park. Homemade goods, herbs, plants and produce will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces are $30. For more information, call (580) 402-6732.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Individuals representing people from Enid's past will be in the village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

June 10-16

EVENT [Friday]

CDSA Wine Tour, 7 p.m., The Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased at www.cdsa.org or at The Non-Profit Center. For more information, call (580) 242-6131.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Kyle Rainer Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. $10 admission. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Tuesday-June 18]

Summer Chautauqua: Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock n Roll, starting 6:30 p.m. each day with entertainment and 7:30 p.m. with scholar presentations. Scheduled scholars are: Tuesday, Joey Medina, portraying Allen Ginsburg; Wednesday, John Dennis Anderson, portraying Christopher Isherwood; Thursday, Karen Vuranch, portraying Cass Elliot; Friday, Ted Kachel, portraying Timothy Leary; and Saturday, Randy Noojin, portraying John Lennon. Events are at Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. There will also be workshops at 10:30 a.m. and noon each day. Admission to all events is free. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/enidchautauqua.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

