Use the time you have wisely

Where does the time go? Think about it.
It is the time of year that we are so aware of our own “body clocks” because of the Daylight Savings Time change. I know it was enacted for a good reason, but our bodies cannot adjust to that one simple hour of going back and forth. One would think an hour doesn't make that much difference, but it does ... at least for about two weeks.
It is nearly spring. We look back and wonder where the time went. It just seems to whiz by. It feels like it was only last week that we were celebrating Christmas and sending cards and getting into the holiday mood. Well, folks, it is March. What happened to January and February?
I remember when I was little and could hardly wait to be a teenager. I thought I would never be old enough to drive. How time crept by. When I finally got that old, the rest of the time has gone by so very fast I can hardly account for it.
I told my granddaughter, Jamie, on her 30th birthday that it seems like only yesterday that she was a little pink bundle in the hospital. She is now grown and owns a lovely home in Texas and is happy in her chosen career and keeps very, very busy. My, how the time has flown. I am sure she wishes I would quit telling her that, but someday she will understand just how fast time does fly by.
My grandma used to say the same thing to me. At the time I thought it sounded so absurd that she would discuss time and the passing of it. But now I understand why she said that to me so often. She wanted me to be aware of how quickly time passes out of our hands and is gone forever. We need to make every minute of every hour of every day of every week of every month of every year count for something. We should never just “fritter away the time," as she called it. Enjoy the moment. Seize the moment. Life is made up of special moments. Make the most of those moments in time.
Don't ever wish it were later. When we work, we look forward to Friday and the weekend. We say to ourselves, “I wish it were Friday." Well, Grandma said never say things like that because we are wishing our lives away. The best way to make time go faster is to keep busy and make every moment count.
If we want time to go quickly, be doing something you really love doing or be with someone you love who will be leaving soon. The departure time will be there before you know it. Then time seems to drag on until their return.
If you have ever had a sudden leak under your kitchen sink and water was spewing all over your kitchen floor and you didn't know what to do and you didn't notice it until you went into the kitchen to tidy it up before bedtime, those few seconds or minutes before you can call someone to shut off the water seems like hours. Then, waiting for the plumber the next day seems like a month — although we are fortunate in Enid to have plumbers available in emergencies that come quickly when called. (I had this very thing happen as I was writing this column late Thursday evening. All is well now, but for one frantic evening it was a mess.) Time is not only valuable, but can be expensive.
Waiting in a hospital waiting room while a loved one is in surgery or being treated seems like such a long time. It is always reassuring to have the attendants in those waiting rooms serving coffee and inquiring about our families that makes the time bearable. We see others in the same boat as we are and know that we are not the only ones worried and concerned and anxious about those we love. Friends and family and other support groups like our ministers certainly help us endure those long moments. And knowing our Lord is by our side all the way gives us comfort and strength.
All of us have the same amount of time every day. We each have 24 hours. It is how we spend that time that makes it go quickly or slowly. Some people waste so much time and procrastinate and wonder where the day went, because they never seem to accomplish anything worthwhile. Others stay so busy doing things they enjoy that they wish the days were longer. Whether we have enough time or not enough time depends on how we spend that time ... wisely or “frittered."
Ben Franklin said something to the effect of, “Do not waste time, for that is the stuff of which life is made." It does seem a pity to waste away our lives. Once a moment is gone, it can never be brought back again. We pass this way only once. What is gone is gone. Ask any elderly person and they will tell you how precious time and life is.
It seems like we can find the time to do the things we really want to do. If God gives us a job to do, He also gives us the time to do it. I may not find time to clean closets or the garage, but I can almost always find time to try a new pie recipe or bake bread or cookies. It is all in priorities and how we WANT to utilize our allotted hours.
One can always find time to make this simple, but delicious, recipe for this old stand-by casserole. I have made it so much I can do it with my eyes closed.
Chicken/Broccoli/Rice Casserole
Cook 3/4 cup rice in 1 1/2 cup boiling water and ½ teaspoon salt. I put rice in boiling water. Place a tight lid on it and bake it 30 minutes in a 350-degree oven. It is fluffy and never sticks or burns this way. Cook small package chopped broccoli and 1/2 cup chopped onion in microwave and drain well.
Combine:
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup milk
The cooked broccoli and onion (see above)
1 cup sharp grated cheese
Cooked rice (see above)
Top with four or five chicken breasts (that have been pounded and seasoned with a tad of garlic salt and seasoned salt and browned in a hot skillet before placing on casserole.) Cover and bake in 350-degree oven for about 30 minutes (until chicken is cooked). Remove cover the last few minutes of baking. I serve this with a marinated vegetable salad and hot rolls with a fancy dessert and it is always well received.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
