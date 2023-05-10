Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. ESE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.