Do you agree that there is nothing like the love of your mother? Think about it.
Your mother was the first person you knew in the world and it was instant love for her and for you. Nothing can ever be sweeter. The love for a child or a spouse is perfect and precious but it is not the same as for your mother.
Being a mother is the most noble job in the world and is one of the most time consuming. It is a job 24/7 no matter how she feels or how you feel or whatever happens. Mothers are always close by. Mothers hurt when her children hurt. She feels bad when her children feel bad. The only exception is that should she feel bad, she never fails to make triangle toast with butter and hot tea with sugar and cream and bring it to our bedside. She doesn’t stop just because she feels sick too. It is a rule she knows well because she accepted the job and loves every minute of it. Her job is very rewarding.
My mother was a classy lady. Even though she was a farm wife and helped with outside jobs and worked in the garden and picked wild blackberries and wild grapes for jar after jar of jams and jellies, she never looked disheveled and I thought she always smelled nice. Every child thinks their mother smells lovely.
She never fretted about what she wore, but she always was appropriately attired. On the many trips to Washington, D.C., Daddy always wore his good Stetson hat, his usual jeans, boots and a “canvas” coat. I always thought he should dress up for official business, but he was just what he was. He did not look out of place and mother didn’t either. They were just what they were with no pretense.
Mother has a sense of what to wear that I wish I had. She tried to teach us girls how to dress for every occasion and she succeeded (somewhat). She also taught us to cook and sew and how to entertain and enjoy it as much as her guests. She cooked easily for hired hands or for dignitaries.
She never got flustered or hurried and her guests loved it.
Even for her family she sat a beautiful table that was placed properly. And thanks to Marianne and I, always had fresh flowers for a centerpiece, especially in the summer. She could set a table fit for a king, but we enjoyed it every day, three times a day.
I will never, ever be the wonderful cook that my mother was. She could make a meal from nothing it seemed. She could make a banquet with her country fried steak, potatoes, gravy, vegetables straight out of the garden, her wonderful hot bread and a cobbler and it was perfect every time and she whipped it up so fast. I could labor all afternoon and then it wouldn’t all come out at the same time. Poor Mother, she did her best trying to teach us, but none of us cook like she did, or enjoyed it as much. She cooked and served our hired hands like she did company, and they loved it.
There were seven kids in our family: a son first, then five daughters, and then another son. She did her best to teach us all the same whether it was cooking, laundry, manners, keeping house, canning fruits and vegetables, preparing food from the garden, making company feel at home, and much more. She taught us to appreciate a pretty yard with flowers and trees and bushes and her garden.
Mother and Daddy also wanted each and every one of us to be educated. I heard a million times that education was never wasted and I do believe it. And to learn something new every day. And to read the Bible, and do what it says. And to love God and family and friends and treat everyone the same with empathy and kindness. She didn’t just sit down and tell us all of this, but she taught by example. Everything we did was a learning experience of some kind and it was fun to learn.
My friend Stan was an only child and must have been the apple of his mother’s eye. She catered to him and sewed little outfits for him. I have a picture of him when he was about 1 or 2 and he had on a sweet little blue suit with a lace collar. It looks just like him now, except he has abandoned the lace collar.
He tells the story that when he was quite young, he got a BB gun for Christmas. He would shoot sparrows and dress them and his mother would fry them for his breakfast. I cannot imagine a mother taking that much time to cook like that, but as I said earlier, he was an only child.
His parents and grandparents came from the Czech Republic and settled near Bison. He later went to school in Garber and graduated from there. From all accounts, he had it rather tough in first grade as he spoke no English, nor did he understand it.
He has two friends who have visited him several times from the Czech Republic and when they come, he wants to speak English to learn it better. Stan, on the other hand, wants to brush up on his mother language and wants to talk Czech. It makes interesting conversation.
His favorite memories of his youth involves the foods he enjoyed. His mother made kolaches with poppy seeds, apricots, or cherries, and he loved them all. I have made them, but not like his mother. She also made what sounds like “ro-leek-ah.” He described them as a yeast roll, much like crescent rolls. I made them and he said they tasted almost the same as he remembered. They used them for hot dog buns.
“Roleekah”
1 cup lukewarm milk
¼ cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon yeast
1 egg
¼ cup soft butter
3½ cups flour
Dissolve yeast in milk, sugar, and salt about five minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in egg and butter. Mix well. Add flour gradually. Turn out on floured board and knead until smooth. Allow to rise in covered bowl until double in size. Punch down and rise again. Make into crescent rolls shape. Allow to rise again and bake in 350-degree oven about 25 minutes until golden brown.
P.S. If anyone has a Czech cookbook available, I would love to buy it and try more recipes. Thanks.
