OKLAHOMA CITY — A new campaign launched by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) is aimed at providing positive messages about food choices to teenagers in an effort to prevent childhood obesity.
The Swap Up campaign messages focus on teaching Oklahomans ages 13-18 about how the foods they eat impact the way they feel and how they perform in school and during physical activity. Messaging kicked off Nov. 8 on TV, cable and radio and launched on social media in early October.
“The Swap Up campaign was created for teens who are starting to make more of their own food choices,” TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee said. “As a mom, I know how important it is that kids have good information about nutrition and understand how the foods they eat will affect their mental and physical performance and their overall health.”
The messages, featured during family programming on television and cable networks in November, create the opportunity for parents and teenagers to have conversations about healthy eating.
In spring 2021, TSET conducted an online survey with more than 200 Oklahoma teens to gauge the first year impact of the Swap Up campaign.
Teens aware of the campaign were found to be significantly more likely to report that eating fruits and vegetables is important to them compared to teens unaware of the campaign. Teens aware of the campaign also were significantly more likely than those unaware of the campaign to agree that if they were to drink more water they would perform better in sports/exercise. Other highlights from the tracker included:
• Overall Swap Up campaign awareness is high at 72%.
• The Swap Up campaign was found to be relevant among 67% of participants.
• 82% of teens identifying as overweight reported the Swap Up campaign provided information that could help them improve their nutrition.
In addition to the new messaging, TSET has created free Swap Up resources for educators and health care providers, including flyers, bookmark brochures and display holders. These items, which specifically focuse on healthier eating options as well as tobacco cessation resources, can be ordered for no change at TSETHealthyYouth.com/order.
Teens also can engage with Swap Up online at SwapUpOK.com for an interactive learning experience.
