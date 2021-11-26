ENID, Okla. — With the season of giving upon us, many people reflect in the month of November on giving thanks for what they have. And today, as well as this weekend, several are thinking about purchasing and giving gifts.
But in light of the supply-chain disruptions and shortages, what if we considered giving of ourselves or giving back instead?
“True giving is not giving what you want to give, but thinking about what the receiver might need or enjoy. It means investing some time with that person to determine what might bless them,” said Mike Weatherford, who serves as marketing coordinator and family guide for Greenbrier Village.
Steve Williams, associate pastor at Open Door Church, described giving as opening our hearts: “When I think of giving, I think of Christmas. I think of John 3:16 — ‘For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.’ God is love, God is a giver.”
So this holiday season, here are a few ideas on how to pay it forward and spread a little peace and joy:
• Spend time with a loved one helping clean closets, organize drawers, paint a room, work in the yard or fix a fence.
• Take someone out for a meal or invite others to join you for coffee.
• Bake Christmas treats and hand them out to your service providers (mail carrier, hairstylist, nail tech, butcher, law enforcement, teachers, medical professional, pastor, accountant, etc.).
• Escort young relatives or neighbors to a movie, local museum, farm, skating rink or ice rink.
• Be a good neighbor and offer to walk the dog, watch their house, water the plants, take out the trash or pick up the mail.
• Attend with family a church service or faith event such as The One Enid.
• Create a coupon redeemable for a homemade meal, babysitting or specific task assistance.
• Volunteer alongside your friends or family at or for a local nonprofit such as one of the United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma’s 15 member agencies: Booker T. Washington Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW OK, RSVP, Salvation Army, YWCA of Enid, and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
• Visit a local nursing home or hospice. “In the nursing home environment, there are always those who don’t have regular visitors. You can call the activity team to find out what those residents might need and enjoy,” Weatherford said.
• Deliver meals to those in need, help stock a local food pantry or serve lunch at your town’s soup kitchen.
• Support a local coat, clothing, food, or toy drive such as Toys For Tots. “Every child deserves a little Christmas,” said Toys For Tots local coordinator Gail Long, adding there are 100 boxes set up throughout the Enid area for new unwrapped toys; or organize your own drive for a specific family or organization such as Enid Street Outreach Services, which provides for the unsheltered.
• Donate blood at Oklahoma Blood Institute.
• See if the nearby elementary school has a wish list that needs filling.
• Rather than giving gifts to each other, give in each other’s names to a local charity or mission project.
