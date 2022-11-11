Quite a few of us live busy lifestyles. There’s always something to do, whether it be work-work, housework or other scheduled activities.
A few things slip our minds now and then, and I’m no exception.
Earlier this week, I had an “Oh yeah, there’s supposed to be an eclipse tonight” moment.
That’s right — I totally forgot about a lunar eclipse until maybe about 10 hours prior to its start.
Fortunately for me — and unfortunately for pretty much everyone else — there was no eclipse visible from Enid.
The eclipse occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, but the sky above us was far too foggy or cloudy to make out much. That’s my understanding, at least — I did not stay awake into the wee morning hours to try and watch the eclipse, knowing the weather would likely be uncooperative. I relied on reports from local social media to draw the above conclusion.
We’re always honest here.
You can also file this in the “unfortunate” category: This is the last total lunar eclipse visible from North America until early 2025. In fact, there won’t be any sort of lunar eclipse visible around these parts all of next year. On March 25, 2024, we will have a penumbral eclipse, but that only involves the outer shadow of the Moon, so you will likely not notice much.
We finally see another total lunar eclipse March 14, 2025, one that will begin around midnight and peak at about 2 a.m.
In the meantime, though, there are a few solar eclipses to be excited about. On the morning of Oct. 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will be visible from Enid. This means that only a portion of the sun’s light will be blocked, forming essentially a lopsided ring of light in the sky.
Even more of the sun will be darkened on the afternoon of April 8, 2024, during another solar eclipse. So, keep those eclipse glasses you got several years ago handy.
Put these astronomical events on your calendar to give you something to look forward to.
Heck, I’d better do the same. (Insert sweatdrop emoji here.)
Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast on Anchor and Spotify.
