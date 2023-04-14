The night sky is full of those “I can’t believe I saw that!” moments.
A stray, bright green meteor falls into this category. Low they arc up in the sky, a trail of smoke following if you’re able to catch it with your eye.
A satellite could also fall into this category. Or perhaps making out the scarlet and cream cloud bands of Jupiter.
There is one other site in the heavens that seems to be particularly evasive, though it isn’t nearly as speedy as a comet.
The planet Mercury, fleet of foot — or, should we say, fleet of orbit — is an object that seems to be hard to spot, unless you make it a point to find it.
In reality, it’s not that difficult to find the closest planet to the sun.
Sometimes it’s hidden in the sun’s glare, and many a time it rises and sets in close proximity to our star, so that only a short period of observation is possible.
Those of us who don’t have a clear shot to the horizon in any direction might become particularly demoralized.
But now is a great time to see the tiny, rocky world.
The trick is still to get out and look for it as early as possible.
Wait till about 8:45 p.m., when Venus is starting to get real bright and the brightest stars are beginning to pop out. What you want to do is first look at Venus, and then follow an arc below to the west-northwest sky. Stop about 20 to 25 degrees above the horizon, and you should see a white or yellowish-white point of light. It is not nearly as bright as Venus (-4.0 magnitude), but it will be readily visible as the sun sets. That would be Mercury, which is at about magnitude 0.4.
It was a surprise to view Mercury through a telescope for the first time in a long time, on Wednesday night. It appeared to have somewhat of a coppery hue, and it clearly had a disc, and was not just a point of light.
If you’ve never seen Mercury, now’s a great time to do it. Just make sure to view it before 9:30, when it sets for the night.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.