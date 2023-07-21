Did you know that a constellation of the Zodiac is home to an enormous beehive?
Cancer, the crab, is our target of the day, and you might ask yourself: What does a crab have in common with bees?
None, really. Unless it is of the celestial variety.
Cancer is a constellation of about five stars no brighter than magnitude +3.5 It is shaped a little bit like a tent with a long pole coming up through the center. You can imagine one side of the tent as the left two claws of the crab, with the “pole” of two stars forming another one of the front claws.
But it is the middle of the crab that holds the greatest treasure.
Praesepe, known commonly as the Beehive Cluster, is a magnificent cluster of stars visible to the naked eye. Within Praesepe are several hundreds of stars of glistening yellow and blue.
As a whole, the cluster is magnitude +3.1, making it easily visible to the naked eye. A completely dark sky will of course bring out the grouping more efficiently. But the Beehive Cluster is a wondrous sight in a telescope. I have seen it numerous times and enjoy scanning the starfield every single time.
Oh, and it’s only 610 light years away, relatively close in galactic standards.
It certainly does look like a buzzing beehive when you really get a close look!
Following a common Zodiac theme, the remainder of the constellation of Cancer is pretty unremarkable. The brightest star, Altarf, is a magnitude +3.5 orange star. The others come in at around magnitude +4. In other words, it’s not a constellation you would necessary find unless you were looking for it (unlike Orion, for example).
The best time of the year to view Cancer and the Beehive Cluster is spring. Cancer is now setting with the sun, but you may be able to get a sundown sight of one of its claws, as it is grasping Mercury as it heads below the horizon.
Joe is astronomy writer and presentation editor. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.