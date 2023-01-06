Our journey through the constellations of the Zodiac begins with a rather inconspicuous one.
Capricornus, the Sea Goat, lies just above the southwest horizon upon sunset. Providing a little illumination to the constellation are the planets Venus, located near the nose of the Sea Goat; and Saturn, located at the tail.
Mythology pictures Capricornus as a creature with the head of a goat and tail of a fish, and imagination is useful when viewing this constellation. To the backyard observer, Capricornus resembles something of a large triangle with an indentation at the top.
Perhaps the most notable star in Capricornus is Algedi, a visual double star located at the horns of the creature, and lying near the horizon at dusk. The two yellow-orange stars are approximately magnitude 3.6 and 4.2, respectively, making them nearly even in brightness.
Below and to the left of Algedi is Beta Capricorni, commonly referred to as Dabih. This star is also a visual double, with one component shining at magnitude 3 and the other at about magnitude 6.
At the tail end of Capricornus is Deneb Algiedi, a white-yellow star of about magnitude 2.8.
The only real deep sky object of note in Capricornus is M30, a globular cluster about 26,000 light years away from Earth. Small telescopes should be able to find this object, which may look like a small hazy ball. To find M30, locate Zeta Capricorni, a yellow star halfway down the left side of the “triangle” of Capricornus, and move your telescope just a little to the left until you find it.
The Sea Goat starts to move below the horizon around 6 p.m. and is completely unviewable by 8. But as soon as it gets dark, find Venus and then Saturn, and Capricornus will be between the two.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor and Spotify.
