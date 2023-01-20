A comet that hasn’t approached Earth for 50,000 years is currently swirling its way through space between the sun and our fair planet.
OK, maybe “swirling” isn’t the verb. What do comets do? Slide through space? Fall? Space has no direction.
That took a little bit of a tangent.
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), though, is pretty cool because A) it is actually green and B) How often do we actually get to see comets with the naked eye?
The last time I remember seeing a comet with the naked eye was in 1997, when Hale-Bopp approached Earth. That was a very long time ago ... I was only 11 years old. I distinctly remember seeing it from the upstairs bedroom window when I was little.
I guess I may have seen a comet in between then and now, but obviously not notable enough to remember.
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will not reach the brightness levels or produce the show Hale-Bopp did, but it very well could be bright enough to see with the naked eye.
Many comets, by the way, visit the inner solar system from their home, the Oort Cloud. This is a very large halo of comets and other debris left over from the formation of the solar system a very long time ago, way out in space past Pluto.
Some comets have relatively short periods, while other comets, like C/2022 E3 (ZTF), have very long ones. By periods I mean of course the time they take to return from their last visit.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is currently approaching Earth, and will reach its closest approach on Feb. 1. It is definitely going to be visible through binoculars or a telescope, and, again, may even be visible to the naked eye.
So now to answer the question everyone wants to know: How do I find this comet?
Right now, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is practically on the horizon as the sun sets. However, the comet comes back over the horizon at about 10:30 p.m. and then continues to rise higher in the sky as the night progresses. This would be in the northeast part of the sky. By the time the sun rises, the comet should be more than halfway up in the sky. It’ll be magnitude +6.4, which is just on the verge of human sight.
Fast forward to Feb. 1, the comet’s closest approach to Earth: It’ll be up all night long, at about magnitude +5.4, which should be within the threshold of being able to see it with the naked eye. You will ideally want to go somewhere away from city lights to find the comet, whether that’s tonight or several weeks from now.
If you’ve never seen a comet, now’s as good an opportunity as any. It’ll probably look like a fuzzy green ball, definitely distinct from stars or planets. In other words, you’ll know when you see it.
So, head out and check out Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast on Anchor and Spotify.
