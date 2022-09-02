The James Webb Space Telescope has been a little bit out of the news lately ever since releasing its first images a few months ago.
But the telescope is still doing work.
On Thursday, the telescope released its first direct images of an exoplanet.
An exoplanet is a planet outside of our solar system, orbiting another star. We already know of thousands of specific ones, and millions — if not billions — are elsewhere around the Milky Way galaxy.
This particular exoplanet is called HIP 65426 b. According to NASA, the planet is about six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter and is gaseous, meaning there is no solid ground to stand on, unlike the Earth.
The telescope took images in four different bands of infrared light. Keep in mind infrared light is basically heat, and is not the same as we would see the planet with our human eyes. But it is nonetheless an image.
It’s yet another sign that the telescope is working at, if not beyond, expectations.
That’s not all the James Webb Space Telescope has been up to. The telescope recently took amazingly sharp images of Jupiter — which is to be expected, since it’s in our solar system. Still, the clarity was incredible.
And speaking of clarity, Webb took infrared images of M74, the Phantom Galaxy. Webb’s images highlighted gas, dust and star clusters abundant in the faraway galaxy. The pinwheel shape looks like some sort of galactic seashell on the enormous universal beach.
When zooming into the middle of the galaxy, it is simply astounding to see all those clusters of stars arranged around the center.
So yeah, the James Webb Space Telescope is still doing its job quite well.
Just a reminder: The library and I are going to be holding a telescope viewing at 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at Crosslin Park. Hope you come by and join us!
Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast on Anchor and Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.