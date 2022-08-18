It's been a long, hot summer, which I believe I've stated for several columns now.
Nevertheless, it appears the weather is finally turning cool and — knock on wood — the weather will begin winding toward more fall-like conditions.
I feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and I think it's time to do some public astronomy again.
I am once again partnering with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County to have a telescope viewing on Friday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. at Crosslin Park. It is several weeks away, but for those interested, I would like to tell you a bit ahead of time.
Everyone is invited to attend. The young, the old, the novice, the astronomy expert (I know there are others in our community!), whoever wants to attend is absolutely welcome to come!
And by hosting, I mean I will be bringing two telescopes (at least) and doing my best to impart my knowledge of the cosmos to inspire others. I would also like to emphasize that I would like others, if they feel so compelled, to bring their own telescopes so that we can have a viewing "party" of sorts.
The observing plan as of this moment is to check out Saturn (which should be clearly visible in the southeast), the Moon (which should be rising in the east-southeast) and Jupiter (which should also be rising in the east behind the other two objects). The Moon will be almost right at full phase, but there shouldn't be an issue with the moonlight disrupting observing due to Saturn's and Jupiter's brightness. We may have a chance to check out a few other things, if time allows and the sky cooperates.
After all, a clear night is not guaranteed. If it happens to be cloudy or rainy, then I'll set a backup date.
The goal is to have another observing night in October, maybe two. We'll see. November's weather never seems to cooperate, and while December's seems to be better on the whole, a lot of people are busy around Christmastime.
But for now, on Sept. 9, I'd like to see a whole lot of folks who are interested in astronomy swing out to Crosslin. The exact location will get nailed down once I can find the best possible view of the eastern sky.
Till then, keep your eyes on the sky and I'll see you in a few weeks.
