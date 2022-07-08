On Tuesday, astronomers are slated to reveal perhaps the most groundbreaking images of our universe ever taken by humans.
NASA has called a press conference for 9:30 a.m. CT to unveil the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a new instrument capable of looking farther back in time than ever before.
The JWST is able to image stars and galaxies that were formed 13.5 billion years ago. The universe is thought to be about 13.7 billion years old.
These “old” galaxies may reveal clues as to how our universe was formed.
The telescope will do more than that, of course. It will take a look at other objects around our universe, including the atmospheres of other planets. That is perhaps the most tantalizing of the telescope’s abilities — being able to sample these atmospheres and find clues as to whether these planets could support life.
Of course, cosmologists — those who study the properties of the universe on the whole — are probably equally as thrilled. To look back 13.5 billion years is an incredible feat.
On Friday, NASA will produce a list of initial targets for study by the JWST on its website, nasa.gov. Then, on Tuesday, the big unveiling is at 9:30 a.m., preceded by opening comments from project scientists at 8:45 a.m. Think of the 8:45 a.m. event as a kind of pre-show. It will be aired on NASA TV, the NASA app and nasa.gov.
The main program — starting at 9:30 a.m. — will be available on those platforms listed above, as well as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Daily Motion.
Interview opportunities for the media will be available following the program.
I hope as many people as possible follow along with this program and see these images for the first time along with me. Aside from the first images of black holes, these are perhaps the most anticipated astronomical images.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.