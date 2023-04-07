Late last month was a historic first in the ongoing mission of exploring exoplanets.
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, a team of researchers measured the light of a planet about the size of Earth and used that data to determine its temperature.
The planet in question was TRAPPIST-1 b, the innermost of a system of seven planets orbiting a star about 40 light years away.
Scientists were able to watch as the small world orbited its parent star, a tiny red dwarf. According to NASA, by subtracting the light of just the star from the star and planet combined, they could observe how much infrared light was being given off.
To give you a sense of scale, TRAPPIST-1 b and its six fellow planets are all contained a distance from the star within the orbital distance of Mercury from the sun. You would think that would mean all seven of these planets would be extremely hot and uninhabitable. But because TRAPPIST-1 is so small, dim and cool, the setup for habitability is a lot different than our solar system. The “habitable zone” — the zone in which life could flourish — is much closer than it is around the sun.
Sounds not so bad, right? Well, there’s a few other issues with red dwarf solar systems. One, red dwarfs can give off a large swath of radiation that can spell doom for potential life-bearing worlds. Two, because the planets around red dwarf stars are so close, that means they’re tidally locked. That means they don’t rotate. So one side is in constant day and one is in constant night. The only means by somewhat moderating the temperature would be a robust atmosphere.
The researchers compared the readings they received to models made of expected conditions and temperatures. The results very closely match a model of a planet that has a dayside temperature of 450 degrees and no atmosphere.
A “Mercury,” albeit one about half as hot.
There are going to be further studies on this planet, though, and of course on the other six. Results are still pending for the planets that would be habitable.
So stay tuned. There’s a lot more to discover with the TRAPPIST-1 system.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
