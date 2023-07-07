Last Sunday and Monday evening, our skies were graced with a brilliant, silvery full moon.
Forget fireworks lighting up the skies — the moon was the main event prior to our annual Independence Day extravaganza.
The sky presented contrasting “styles” for us viewers on the ground both nights.
On Sunday evening, the moon illuminated thin, crystalline cirrus clouds in the dark sky. The clouds were almost ghostly in appearance, and the moon shone through them the way it might on a cool, crisp evening around Halloween. Mysterious and ... haunting, almost.
The following night, the clouds had all disappeared and the moon stood bright as could be in the sky, almost looking like it was hung there artificially by some cosmic entity.
Two beautiful nights, two beautiful full moons.
This recent full moon was actually what’s called a supermoon. I’m sure you’ve heard that term before, but, as a refresher, I’ll tell you what that means.
A supermoon occurs when the moon hits its full phase at or around perigee. The word “perigee” means at closest approach to Earth. You see, the moon follows an elliptical, not perfectly circular, orbit. So when Earth is between the sun and moon — which is when a full moon occurs — and the moon is also at its closest point in orbit, we get a supermoon.
Supermoons will appear slightly larger and brighter than that of a normal full moon, though not significantly so.
If for some reason you missed this past supermoon, fret not: There are three more to come. There will be supermoons on Aug. 1, Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 28-29.
I’d like to call your attention to the two supermoons scheduled for August. The second full moon that month is what’s called a blue moon. A “blue moon” is the term for the second of two full moons during a calendar month. No, the moon doesn’t actually turn a shade of blue. But we call it that because it’s rare: Blue moons occur once every two or three years.
According to earthsky.org, the next blue moon won’t be until May 31, 2026.
And this coming one is a supermoon, to boot — the one closest to Earth out of each of the four.
So if you’re a full moon aficionado — or just a lover of all things astronomy — make sure to check out our two supermoons next month!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
