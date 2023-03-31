Good solar eclipses are hard to come by.
But, starting late this year, we’ll have two within the span of about half a year!
That does come with a little bit of a caveat.
Well, a couple, actually.
Let’s first begin with the solar eclipse scheduled for later this year. It’ll occur on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.
This particular eclipse will be notable for two reasons: One, it is an annular, rather than a total, eclipse; two, Enid will only experience a partial eclipse with this one.
Before I go any further, let me explain the difference between a total and annular eclipse.
During a total solar eclipse, our moon passes between the Earth and the sun, and it covers our entire view of the star. All the light of the star is blocked out, and sometimes you will see the sun’s corona, a bright wispy layer shining in the moon’s shadow.
During an annular eclipse, however, the moon doesn’t block out the whole sun, even during totality. Instead you get what’s called a “ring of fire” around the moon. This is because the moon doesn’t orbit the Earth in a perfect circle, but rather an ellipse. Earth’s orbit around the sun isn’t perfectly circular either, by the way. So when these distances change, and there’s a solar eclipse, you can get an annular eclipse instead of a total eclipse.
So, circling back, the Oct. 14 eclipse will be an annular eclipse, but it also won’t be a total eclipse from Enid. During this event, the partial eclipse will start at 10:21 a.m., with the maximum at 11:47 a.m. It will end at 1:21 p.m. About 75% of the sun will be covered at maximum.
Now, the main event will be Monday, April 8, 2024. And we’ll call it the main event for one key reason: the path of totality, or the area of total solar eclipse, will run through southeastern Oklahoma. Extreme southeastern Oklahoma, but Oklahoma nonetheless. So yes, that means Enid still won’t see a total solar eclipse. But about 90% of the sun will still be blocked out, which is pretty significant. It’ll be about the same as the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse.
On April 8, 2024, the partial eclipse will start at 12:28 p.m., with maximum at 1:46 p.m. The eclipse will end at 3:04 p.m.
I’m looking forward to seeing what we as a community can organize to make these two eclipses special. And let’s cross our fingers and hope for a nice clear day!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Spotify.
