With it being the middle of winter, I’d be remiss if I didn’t touch on the brightest star in the sky — brilliant, indeed on a cold, crisp winter’s night.
Sirius, the Dog Star, is easy enough to find on its own, but one easy way is to find the hourglass of the constellation Orion, then look to the lower left. There you will see Sirius, a shining light in the darkness that almost looks like a stellar diamond.
Sirius is magnitude -1.46, and comes from the Greek word for “glowing” or “scorching.” It is the chief star of Canis Major, the Great Dog, which follows at Orion’s heel.
It is a blue-white A type star, only about 8 light years away from our solar system. It is one of the closest stars to Earth. Sirius is actually not that much bigger than the sun, being only about twice as large and a little over two times the mass.
This brings me back to a column I wrote long ago, about apparent magnitude and absolute magnitude. The main reason why Sirius is so bright is not due to its absolute brightness — the amount of light it gives out — but its proximity to Earth.
Let us compare Sirius to another star nearby in the sky, Rigel. Rigel is a glistening blue-white supergiant in the lower-right quadrant of Orion. A B type star, Rigel shines at apparent magnitude 0.18, dimmer than Sirius, but not by that much. Rigel is estimated to be more than 700 light years away (versus Sirius’ 8 light years). The stargazing app that I use, SkySafari, notes that if it were at the same distance as Sirius, it would have a visual magnitude of a whopping -10.
So yes, although Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky for us on Earth, it wouldn’t necessarily be the same for another observer dozens of light years away.
One other thing to note about Sirius: It does have a white dwarf star, Sirius B, which can be seen with large telescopes.
Check out Sirius in the southerly sky on a clear winter’s night. Perhaps tonight!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor and Spotify.
