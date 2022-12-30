No matter where I go, there are still people who confuse astronomy with astrology.
Astronomy and astrology are two totally different things. Astronomy is the scientific study of our universe. Astrology, meanwhile, is channeled through the belief by some that the stars guide our personalities and actions.
What I study and teach is astronomy: the properties of planets of stars, of galaxies and beyond. Astronomers do not study “signs” in the cosmos.
That said, each Zodiac “sign” is based on an actual constellation. These constellations represent the path the sun seems to travel through the sky, from our point of view. So too do the planets orbit the sun within the plane of the Zodiac.
The constellations of the Zodiac are as follows: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpius, Sagittarius, Capricornus, Aquarius and Pisces. Ophiuchus could also be considered a constellation of the Zodiac, though it’s not oftentimes recognized as such.
As much as I might hate to admit it, astrology — though it has nothing to do with science — is a top interest of many people. It is fun to see if your personality “matches up” with some of the supposed trademark tendencies of each sign. For example, in astrology, I would be considered a Pisces, since my birthday falls between Feb. 19 and March 20. Pisces are supposedly creative, quiet and keep their emotions inside, which scarily perfectly matches my personality. That still doesn’t prove the stars are “guiding my life.” Especially when they’re hundreds or thousands of light years away.
That aside, what I do think would be fun is a series on constellations of the Zodiac. I will start next week with Capricornus, just because that’s the astrological “sign” currently.
You might know your “sign,” but how well do you know the constellation itself?
Each month I will discuss a different constellation of the Zodiac. Perhaps I will tie in the astrological sign descriptors into my discussion of the constellation itself.
So, next week, let’s discuss Capricornus, and we’ll continue until each constellation of the Zodiac is discussed. ’Til then!
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor and Spotify.
