With the excitement over the comet that’s appeared in Earth’s skies over the last month or so, there’s one thing (well, more than one) that’s kind of been forgotten.
The planets.
You’re probably thinking, “How could anyone forget the planets?” Well, it’s probably a little easy to take them for granted. We know they’re there; there’s usually one or two in the night sky.
For instance, Mars, the reddest of all planets, is high up in the night sky all evening long. It might not be the most exciting planet to look at, but it’s unmistakeable hue makes it really stand out.
Then there’s Venus, by far the second-brightest object in the night sky behind the moon, which sits low in the west a few hours after the sun sets. Venus is sometimes so bright it can cast shadows.
And then there’s Jupiter, the so-called King of Planets, also in the west for quite a while after sunset. If you remember, Jupiter has four large moons, Io, Europa, Callisto and Ganymede, which can be seen with a telescope or even a good pair of binoculars.
There’s a couple fainter planets also imbedded in the lineup of other worlds across the night sky: Uranus and Neptune. The latter is situated between Venus and Jupiter and is likely going to be difficult to find. Uranus, however, is pretty high up in the western sky. To find it, draw a line between Mars and Jupiter, and Uranus is about halfway between the two. But, you’ll need a telescope to see it, since it’s right around magnitude 6. You should come to a grayish-greenish object, which would be Uranus. At first glance, it may look a little like background stars, but mess around a little and you should find it.
Most people obviously know the planets in our solar system, but sometimes it’s good to give a reminder about what’s up there at any given time of the year.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor and Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.