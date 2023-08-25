There is one thing that I find explaining more difficult than anything else, when it comes to astronomy.
And before you say black holes, no, it’s actually not that.
What is even more difficult to explain is the Milky Way galaxy ... specifically, where and how we fit inside of it.
On the night of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Enid News & Eagle photographer Billy Hefton and I drove out to just east of the Gloss Mountains. We left a little after 11, and arrived at our destination a little before midnight.
It was a beautiful, cloudless, moonless night. Nothing but stars as far as the eyes can see. Some were even shooting across the sky (not technically stars, of course, but allow me some poetic license). The goal of the night was to observe and take photos, specifically of the Milky Way.
But wait, you might ask, aren’t we INSIDE the Milky Way?
Yes, we are. So let me get more specific. Our goal was to photograph the visible arm of the galaxy, stretching from the southern horizon to high up in the sky.
After arriving at our pitch-black location on a lonely dirt road, I got out of the car and could immediately see the milky band — which actually looks more like an organized conglomeration of patches — extending from the horizon all the way up to zenith. I’m guessing this is why our galaxy was first called the Milky Way.
What this “milkiness” actually is, is billions of stars whipped in a pinwheel shape across the cosmos. We see it as this line because we are looking through our arm of the galaxy (the Orion arm) and into the Sagittarius arm, and toward the center of the galaxy.
So while we may be inside a pinwheel, the blades of the pinwheel have depth, and we are inside of this “depth.” At the same time, the stars, or the material with which our galaxy is made, is spread far enough apart around us that we can see toward the center.
To use the Milky Way candy bar as an example, we are inside of the caramel, and we are seeing other “bands of caramel” as we look toward the center.
See how difficult this is?
Perhaps I’m perceiving my explanation to be difficult, when in reality it’s pretty clear.
Explanations aside, that night was another magical night, and will go down in memory as one of my top five stargazing nights. Others include my first time seeing the northern lights this year, as well as my visit to Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona in college.
If there’s ever one thing you should do on a clear, cloudless night, you should lay down on the ground and gaze at the sky, catching all the meteors you can. If there’s ever another thing you should do, it’s head out to the country on a dark, moonless summer night and bask in the forever-glow of the Milky Way.
