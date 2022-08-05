I haven’t been too inspired to do anything astronomy-related this week.
How lazy of me.
But honestly, I’ve been taking a break from a lot of stuff this week. My regular gym schedule and “Stranger Things,” namely. I had never watched the show before like, last month, and I’m now catching up.
The only amateur astronomy I’ve really been doing is through my car window, after late nights at the newspaper while working on our high school football preview magazine.
Finally, and thankfully, Jupiter ... and Saturn ... both are clearly visible in the night sky around midnight. No more having to get up at dark-morning to see them (I never did anyway, but now I’m glad to not have to make that choice).
Jupiter, aside from the Moon, is the single best target for beginning astronomers, both new and old. When you look at it through a telescope, or even a pair of good binoculars, you will be able to see some combination of the Galilean moons — Ganymede, Callisto, Europa and Io. Each moon has distinct and unique properties, which of course are indistinguishable with the backyard telescope. Being able to see moons around another celestial body is quite cool the first time, or even the 100th. Jupiter is really like a miniature solar system.
Aside from the four big moons, if you look closely at Jupiter itself, you should be able to distinguish red- and cream-colored bands across the gas giant planet. Jupiter might look like a solid white orb at first, but trust me, look closely. You’ll begin to see it.
After looking at Jupiter, which rises in the east, swing south to check out Saturn, which should be pretty high in the sky. Seeing Saturn’s rings through a telescope is unforgettable the first time, and you may even see a moon or two!
School will be back in just a few weeks, so now’s the time to let the kiddos out late to check out these two planets — before you readjust them to getting up early (that’s what my parents did, anyway).
And if you’re a little bit of a night owl like me, all the better.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com, and listen to his podcast on Anchor/Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.