Last week, I wrote about Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a greenish ball of ice, rock and dust that is moving closer to Earth as we speak.
No, the comet is not going to hit Earth. But it will reach its closest point to our planet on about Feb. 1, giving us a great opportunity to see it for the next several weeks.
This past Sunday, I took my telescope out to see if I could find the comet.
As usual, I positioned my telescope under the darkest shadow of my house, out of view of street lights. It was a chilly winter night, and I was just about appropriately dressed. I could have used a pair of gloves, but I was doing my podcast for Spotify, and I wanted to be able to handle my phone easily.
I turned the laser pointer on for my finderscope, pulled up SkySafari and aimed the telescope to about where I thought the comet would be.
About five to 10 minutes passed, and I found what looked like a green point of light and maybe ... maybe some nebulosity (cloudiness) around it. I thought I had found the comet.
A few more minutes passed, and I thought to myself, “What if that’s not the comet?” After all, it has been a long time — or ever — since I have tried to find a comet through a telescope. I knew what it was SUPPOSED to look like, but had no outside confirmation.
So, I decided to sweep the sky, and I ended up finding a nebulous circle — a smudge in the sky, if you will — that looked ... I don’t know, maybe green? It was hard to tell. But I knew that I had finally found Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Just to make sure, I checked deep sky objects in that position, because sometimes faint star clusters can look the same way. But, there was nothing in that part of the sky.
The only reason for doubt was the lack of color. I thought it would look more green than it did, but alas.
All of this is to say that observational astronomy isn’t astrophotography. The Orion Nebula is a good example of this. A telescope will reveal an array of bright stars with wisps of cloudiness throughout. But these “clouds” don’t have a color. Only when you take images of the nebula using various filters does the nebula produce any color.
You may have seen lots of beautiful photos on Facebook or wherever else of this particular comet. With the proper equipment, you can sure get some good photos. Solely using the naked eye will produce a different experience.
I’m not saying don’t be overly enthusiastic that you become disappointed when you find the comet. But it’s just good to know ahead of time what to expect.
That said, take the opportunity to look for the comet over the next few nights, especially tonight. It will be cold, so, like I say, dress in one more layer than you think you’ll need.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen and subscribe to his podcast, The Backyard Astronomy Show, on Anchor and Spotify.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.