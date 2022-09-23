OK, class. Raise your hand if you knew Saturn has rings.
That looks like just about all of you. Good.
OK, show of hands: How many of you knew Mars has three rings?
Put your hand down, Johnny! That was a trick question. Mars doesn’t have any rings.
All right, everyone. We all know about Saturn’s spectacular set of rings. But did you know three other planets in the Solar System have rings, too? In fact, each of the other three gas giants in our neck of the woods have them, we just can’t see them like Saturn’s.
Jupiter, the biggest planet in the Solar System, has a couple of rings, but they don’t reflect its grand presence. The King of Planets’ rings are made of tiny dust particles that can only be seen either behind the planet or in the infrared (nasa.gov). It’s not surprising the giant planet has collected enough debris to have its own ring system, though we can’t see them from our backyard telescopes here on Earth.
Skipping over Saturn, we come to Uranus, which has 13 rings, though they’re pretty dark. The planet is seen from Earth as a green orb, with the rings pretty much invisible. Uranus is a planet that has been knocked on its side, though that doesn’t help much when viewing its rings.
And then we come to Neptune, the farthest planet in our system (sorry, Pluto). This icy giant has six rings, though they are also pretty faint. Fortunately, we have a cool new tool called the James Webb Space Telescope (you know I was going to bring that into this somehow), which has taken a spectacular near-infrared image of Neptune that shows its ring system and moons, notably the large moon Triton (not included in lefthand photo).
None of the rocky planets in our Solar System — Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars — have rings. Can you picture Earth with a ring system, though? Think of what the night sky would look like. That would certainly be a sight.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast on Anchor/Spotify.
