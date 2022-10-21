Far and away the most questions I get about astronomy still revolve around the Little Dipper or the North Star.
For me, understanding the night sky begins with the Big Dipper, but for many, locating the North Star, Polaris, is paramount to their journey.
Below are a few common questions regarding Polaris and some answers to those questions.
Q) Where is the North Star? Is it straight overhead?
A) No, Polaris is not straight up — the part of the sky astronomers call the zenith. That’s true unless you’re at the North Pole, of course. If you are at 90 degrees North on our planet Earth, then Polaris will indeed be straight above you. If you were living on the equator, Polaris would be near the horizon.
The positioning of Polaris in the sky matches the latitude you are at. With Enid being at 36.38 degrees North, Polaris is about 36-37 degrees from the horizon, looking straight North.
Q) Is Polaris the brightest star in the sky?
A) No, Polaris is not the brightest star. Really its only claim to fame is that it lies about a degree from the north celestial pole. But that’s really the only interesting thing about it. Polaris is only the 48th brightest star in the night sky. It has a magnitude of just under 2. Easily visible, for sure, but for comparison’s sake, Sirius is at about -1.5. And there are several dozen stars in between.
Q) Has Earth ever had a North Star other than Polaris?
A) Yes! Polaris has only been our North Star for a little more than 1,500 years. Other stars — most notably Thuban in Draco — have taken that position in the past. In about 13,000 years, Vega — the fifth-brightest star in our sky — will take the post of North Star. For those alive today, Polaris will remain the North Star throughout your life — unless somehow our life expectancies are expanded by centuries in the meantime.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer at the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at jmalan@enidnews.com. Listen to his podcast on Anchor/Spotfiy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.